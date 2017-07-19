Family of Minneapolis victim joined by friends during silent vigil in Australia

The father of an Australian woman killed by a Minneapolis police officer was joined by family and friends at a silent vigil on a Sydney, Australia beach Wednesday.

John Ruszczyk and nearly 300 mourners threw pink flowers into the ocean for Justine Damond, a Sydney native, who was shot last weekend in Minneapolis after she made a 9-1-1 call to report a disturbance behind her home.

Earlier in the morning, dozens carried candles as they gathered for the vigil.

Damond, who was planning to be married next month, was a meditation teacher and life coach. Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk, and though she was not yet married, she had already been using her fiance's last name.