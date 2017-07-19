Song of Hope performs in Chatfield

In what has become a regular tradition, the global Songs of Hope performance company of youth from countries worldwide returned to Chatfield Tuesday for a new concert.

The award-winning Songs of Hope concert showcases the talents of closely to 90 young artists ranging in age from 10 to 20.

They're drawn to Minnesota from countries all across the globe, including countries as far away as Vietnam, Poland, Turkey, Guatemala, and Argentina.

The concert served up a mix of global music from communities large and small, with a special medley of moving songs focused on the desires of people everywhere to live freely