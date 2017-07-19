Minneapolis officer declines interview with BCA, partner said officer startled by noise

The father of an Australian woman killed by a Minneapolis police officer was joined by family and friends at a silent vigil on a Sydney, Australia beach Wednesday.

The father of an Australian woman killed by a Minneapolis police officer was joined by family and friends at a silent vigil on a Sydney, Australia beach Wednesday.

Family of Minneapolis victim joined by friends during silent vigil in Australia

Family of Minneapolis victim joined by friends during silent vigil in Australia

The investigation into the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by Minneapolis police so far depends on one officer's account.

Justine Damond, a spiritual healer and bride-to-be, was shot Saturday night by Officer Mohamed Noor soon after she called 911 to report what she thought was a sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud sound near their squad vehicle right before Damond approached the car on his side. Harrity said Noor shot Damond through the open window.

Noor declined to be interviewed by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the BCA said they can't force him to be interviewed.

Noor has been on the force for 21 months. Harrity has been an officer for one year.