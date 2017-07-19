Minneapolis officer declines interview with BCA, partner said officer startled by noise

Minneapolis officer declines interview with BCA, partner said of - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

The investigation into the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by Minneapolis police so far depends on one officer's account.

Justine Damond, a spiritual healer and bride-to-be, was shot Saturday night by Officer Mohamed Noor soon after she called 911 to report what she thought was a sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud sound near their squad vehicle right before Damond approached the car on his side. Harrity said Noor shot Damond through the open window.

Noor declined to be interviewed by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the BCA said they can't force him to be interviewed.

Noor has been on the force for 21 months. Harrity has been an officer for one year.

