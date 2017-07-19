Colon roughed up as Twins lose 6-3 to Yankees

On a day when the Minnesota Twins had the oldest pitcher in baseball on the mound, they held an early 3-1 lead but they were done in by a five-run fifth inning in an eventual 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

The Twins were able to grab a 1-0 lead in the first, thanks to Yankees starter Luis Cessa's two walks and a hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases, then a bases-loaded walk drawn by Robbie Grossman made it 1-0.

In the third, the Twins got one more off of the Cessa as Miguel Sano drove his 22nd home run of the year over the center field wall to make it 2-0.

The top of the fourth saw the Yankees chip away at the lead, as Chase Headley drove in Aaron Judge to bring the score to 2-1.

However, in the bottom of the fourth, Brian Dozier gave the Twins a two-run lead once again as he drove in Jason Castro with a triple giving them a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth Bartolo Colon encountered trouble. Colon gave up three straight hits to start the inning, with New York catcher Gary Sanchez capitalizing with runners in scoring position with a 2-run double to tie the game.

Ryan Pressly then came in to replace Colon, and promptly gave up an RBI single up the middle to Judge to drive in Sanchez and give the Yankees the 4-3 lead.

After Matt Holliday's strike out, Didi Gegorius knocked a home run over the right field wall scoring Judge and giving the Yankees a 6-3 lead.

That would be all the offense for the rest of this game, as the Twins were shut down by the Yankees bullpen, with Robbie Grossman lining out to right to end the game.

Colon was dealt the loss, his first as a Twin, to send his record to 2-9, while Chasen Shreve got the win and Aroldis Chapman earned his 10th save of the year.

The Twins and Yankees play again Wednesday, potentially with the Yankees debut of Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle, acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Their game is at 12:10 at Target Field.