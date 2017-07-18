Rochester residents talk Discovery Square during open house

Described as an "urban life science hub," Discovery Square is a cornerstone of Destination Medical Center. And on Tuesday evening, developers and designers updated the public about the project.

They had an open house at Bleu Duck Kitchen in Rochester, where residents got to ask questions and brainstorm ideas. Discovery Square is a proposed four-story, 88,000-square-foot building that would be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest, according to developer Mortenson Company.

The building would serve as a space where doctors, researchers and entrepreneurs can collaborate to improve health care.

"It's the only way that we're going to significantly move the needle in health care. If we allow research to happen solely in the context of a lab, without the ideation and the innovation with partnering going along with it, we just will never get to the point where research is accelerated enough to move from bench to bedside," said Jeremy Jacobs, development executive for Mortenson.

So far, Mayo Clinic has identified three research groups that would occupy Discovery Square. They specialize in advanced diagnostics, biomedical technology and regenerative medicine.

In all, Discovery Square would house between six to 15 tenants, said Jacobs. The plan is to break ground this November and finish construction around May 2019.