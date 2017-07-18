Olmsted County Sheriff's Office discusses body camera policy

When the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was considering getting body cams, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said it wasn't a hard sell.

"It was unanimous in favor of [body cameras]," Sheriff Torgerson said.

However, the Sheriff's Office wanted to make sure its policies worked for everyone.

Some things were the same as Minnesota law.

"That's where the policy says you must turn [the camera] on when you're engaging in a lawful interaction in a sense with the public," he said.

The Sheriff's Office also keeps the video to itself, only showing it to suspects and victims and people directly working on the case.

They also don't tell people they're being recorded.

"If someone knows they're being recorded, if they're being told that they're being recorded, the potential that they're not going to say certain things, they may not say those things that really tells a story of what happened and we want the truth as much as anyone," Sheriff Torgerson said.

However one thing that sets this Sheriff's Office apart is that its cameras turn on automatically.

"By turning on the lights of our squad cars, so they're going to an emergency call, it starts [the cameras] as well," he said.

It was the obvious solution.

"We thought there's so much that an officer is doing, that a deputy is doing, when they're responding to an emergency call, whether its a crash, a medical, a fight, whatever, it's just one less thing for them to think about," Sheriff Torgerson said.

He says that the Rochester Police Department has different policies regarding this automatic activation, but wasn't able to say how they differ.

We reached out to RPD to see what their policy is and they weren't able to get back to us in time.

After five months, Sheriff Torgerson says the cameras have exceeded expectations.

"They really are liking it, because it verifies the good work that they're doing."

