Winona organization helps raise awareness for parents

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Winona organization is reminding area parents that checking your child's room for marijuana, may be more difficult than many think.

The Winona Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, or ASAP for short, has a mock bedroom set up that makes it look like any average teenager's room.

This is part of their exhibit called "Hidden in Plain Sight".

Parents are given a check list with hints of the hidden places kids could use to hide drugs in their bedroom.

The experiment also educates parents on what words to listen up for, that could indicate that their kids may be experimenting with drugs.

"There's a lot of hidden items in the room that are household items, regular items, or items that could be purchased as a tobacco store for hiding substance use," said ASAP's Phil Huerta.

The ASAP organization is looking to bring the exhibit to universities, education residential assistants, and high schools as a special session during conferences.

