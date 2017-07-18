Mason City Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mason City Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect

Posted:
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Mason City police are turning to the public for help identifying a car burglary suspect. 

Police released video from the early morning hours of July 14, 2017. 

In the video, you can see someone open the car's door.

Police said the car was unlocked at the time. 

The suspect reportedly stole about $50-worth of small, miscellaneous items. 

If you have any information about the person, police ask you to contact Captain Mike McKelvey at 641-421-3648. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.