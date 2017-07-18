Mason City Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect

Mason City police are turning to the public for help identifying a car burglary suspect.

Police released video from the early morning hours of July 14, 2017.

In the video, you can see someone open the car's door.

Police said the car was unlocked at the time.

The suspect reportedly stole about $50-worth of small, miscellaneous items.

If you have any information about the person, police ask you to contact Captain Mike McKelvey at 641-421-3648.

