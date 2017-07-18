Vikings announce 2017 will be final year of training camp in Man - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Vikings announce 2017 will be final year of training camp in Mankato

Posted:
MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) -

An era comes to an end in Mankato. The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday morning that this will be the final Vikings Training Camp in Mankato.

The team plans to celebrate 52 seasons at Minnesota State University on Monday, July 24.

In 2018, Vikings Training Camp will be held at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. That's the team's new training facility and headquarters under construction in Eagan.

The facility is expected to be finished in March.

Pat Lund will have more on this news for the team tonight on KTTC.

