Austin man in custody, accused of waving gun during road-rage in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin man in custody, accused of waving gun during road-rage incident

Posted:
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin police arrested a man accused in a road-rage gun incident Saturday night.

20-year-old Brandon Lerum, of Austin, was taken into custody after another man told police Lerum had waved a gun and threatened him on East Oakland Avenue and Oakland Place. Lerum is denying it happened.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says officers found evidence in his car that backs up the victim's story.

Lerum is being held until the County Attorney can review the case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.