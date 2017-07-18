Austin man in custody, accused of waving gun during road-rage incident

Austin police arrested a man accused in a road-rage gun incident Saturday night.

20-year-old Brandon Lerum, of Austin, was taken into custody after another man told police Lerum had waved a gun and threatened him on East Oakland Avenue and Oakland Place. Lerum is denying it happened.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says officers found evidence in his car that backs up the victim's story.

Lerum is being held until the County Attorney can review the case.