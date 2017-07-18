New Mayo Clinic study sheds light about opioid prescriptions after surgery

An era comes to an end in Mankato. The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday morning that this will be the final Vikings Training Camp.More >>
An era comes to an end in Mankato. The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday morning that this will be the final Vikings Training Camp.More >>
A man from Harmony is in the Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys after an accident late Saturday night.More >>
A man from Harmony is in the Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys after an accident late Saturday night.More >>
Deputies respond to a Byron home after homeowners said a woman stole around 20 OxyContin pills from the home.More >>
Deputies respond to a Byron home after homeowners said a woman stole around 20 OxyContin pills from the home.More >>
A mother calls Rochester Police after coming home to her 2-year-old, who had belt whip welts.More >>
A mother calls Rochester Police after coming home to her 2-year-old, who had belt whip welts.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars after police say he attacked a person with a lead pipe.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars after police say he attacked a person with a lead pipe.More >>
A Rochester man escapes custody but is arrested again after police find drugs on him. Rochester Police said, they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday that two people were dealing drugs outside Dooley's.More >>
A Rochester man escapes custody but is arrested again after police find drugs on him. Rochester Police said, they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday that two people were dealing drugs outside Dooley's.More >>
A Rochester man is in jail after police find a stolen handgun and drugs at his house.More >>
A Rochester man is in jail after police find a stolen handgun and drugs at his house.More >>
A much anticipated report will be delivered to the Austin City Council Monday night at its meeting.More >>
A much anticipated report will be delivered to the Austin City Council Monday night at its meeting.More >>
A crackdown on bicycles on sidewalks expected to be approved Monday night at the Rochester City Council meeting.More >>
A crackdown on bicycles on sidewalks expected to be approved Monday night at the Rochester City Council meeting.More >>
Mower County deputies, Austin Police and Rochester Police responded to Racine Monday night to investigate what officials called a "suspicious fire" and "small explosion." Oak Avenue Southeast was blocked off at the intersection of Iowa Street Southeast from about 7 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.More >>
Mower County deputies, Austin Police and Rochester Police responded to Racine Monday night to investigate what officials called a "suspicious fire" and "small explosion." Oak Avenue Southeast was blocked off at the intersection of Iowa Street Southeast from about 7 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.More >>
Deputies respond to a Byron home after homeowners said a woman stole around 20 OxyContin pills from the home.More >>
Deputies respond to a Byron home after homeowners said a woman stole around 20 OxyContin pills from the home.More >>
A mother calls Rochester Police after coming home to her 2-year-old, who had belt whip welts.More >>
A mother calls Rochester Police after coming home to her 2-year-old, who had belt whip welts.More >>
An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.More >>
An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.More >>
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from a Rochester federal prison and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.More >>
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from a Rochester federal prison and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.More >>
A man from Harmony is in the Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys after an accident late Saturday night.More >>
A man from Harmony is in the Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys after an accident late Saturday night.More >>