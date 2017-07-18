New Mayo Clinic study sheds light about opioid prescriptions after surgery

A new Mayo Clinic study sheds more light about how it looks at evidence-based guidelines for prescribing opioids after surgery.

The study, which was initiated by Mayo Clinic and published in the journal "Annals of Surgery", shows more than four in five opioid prescriptions during a recent two-year period at Mayo, exceeded guidelines now in the works.

Researchers in the study hope it will improve patient-care, shape national policy and health care guidelines.