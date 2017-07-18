John Marshall basketball star Matthew Hurt receives offer from Duke

Rochester John Marshall basketball star Matthew Hurt has received his fair share of attention especially when it comes to recruiting, Newscenter Sports Director Pat Lund reported Monday night that the Rockets junior has been offered a scholarship by Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils.

By receiving an offer from Duke, Hurt becomes the first player in the '19 or even the '20 class to get an offer from one of college basketball's top programs.

The 6-9, 205 pound Hurt is currently playing on the Adidas Summer Circuit; he just played this past weekend in a tournament is South Carolina where he averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds.

Hurt is ranked between 6th and 9th in his class depending on the publication but being the first to receive an offer from the Blue Devils speaks volumes in the recruiting process.

Hurt has received numerous offers from schools all over the country including UCLA, Arizona, Minnesota, North Carolina, Kansas and Louisville. The University of Kentucky is expected make an offer to Hurt at some point in the future.