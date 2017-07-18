Eighth inning rally carries Twins to 4-2 victory over Yankees

Eduardo Escobar's pinch-hit single in the eighth gave the Minnesota Twins a 3-2 lead in an eventual 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees at Target Field Monday night.

With Adalberto Mejia on the mound, the Twins pitching largely carried them in this one. Mejia went 5.1 innings, allowing only one run on five hits while striking out four.

Eddie Rosario gave the Twins the lead in the second as he lined a double to center to drive in Kennys Vargas to make it 1-0.

Then in the bottom of the third, Max Kepler reached on a missed catch error by Yankees starter Bryan Mitchell, allowing Zack Granite to score to make it 2-0.

Mejia gave up his lone run in the top of the fifth when Austin Romine doubled to right to drive in Garrett Cooper to make it a 2-1 game.

Tyler Duffey relieved Mejia, stranding a runner in the sixth, but he would allow the game to be tied the following inning, when Garrett Cooper doubled in Chase Headley to tie the game at 2-2.

Taylor Rogers came in and got out of a seventh inning jam, and then pitched himself into one in the eighth.

Rookie outfielder Clint Frazier led off the inning with a double to left. That would bring up fellow rookie outfielder and national sensation Aaron Judge, who was intentionally walked to bring up Matt Holliday with two on and no one out. Holliday worked the count to 3-1 and on the 3-1 pitch, grounded a ball to short. Ehire Adrianza tossed it to Brian Dozier at second and he relayed it over to Joe Mauer for the double play. Frazier advanced to third on the play. Starlin Castro then came up and was intentionally walked to bring up Didi Gregorius. Gregorius would inexplicably bunt, leading to an easy play for catcher Jason Castro as he threw him out at first to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Twins took advantage of the Yankees missed opportunity. Joe Mauer led off the inning with a full count single, then Miguel Sano followed him with a single of his own. After Max Kepler's strike out, Paul Molitor sent up Eduardo Escobar in place of Kennys Vargas, and Escobar would come up big. Escobar lined a single to left, driving in Joe Mauer from second and giving the Twins the lead.

Eddie Rosario followed Escobar, and he drove a double to right scoring Sano, and giving the Twins a 4-2 lead.

In the ninth, Twins closer Brandon Kintzler sent the Yankees down in order to give the Twins their 47th win of the year.

The win didn't bring them any closer to the Indians however, as Cleveland beat the San Francisco Giants in the Bay area 5-3.

The Yankees and Twins play again Tuesday night, as Bartolo Colon (2-8) makes his Minnesota Twins debut, his first start for his ninth different team over his 20 years in professional baseball, as he faces Luis Cessa (0-3) at 7:10 at Target Field.