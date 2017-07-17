Human Rights Commission presents Welcoming Report to City Council

Mower County deputies, Austin Police and Rochester Police responded to Racine Monday night to investigate what officials called a "suspicious fire" and "small explosion." Oak Avenue Southeast was blocked off at the intersection of Iowa Street Southeast from about 7 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.More >>
Austin has been known as a diverse community for years, but now the community is working to become a more welcoming one. The Austin Human Rights Commission has been working for months to find out what barriers are in the way and what recommendations it has for overcoming them.More >>
An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.More >>
A northern Iowa man has been convicted of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Charles Raymond Albright, of Meservey was convicted Friday of two felonies related to the kidnapping.More >>
Minnesota authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.More >>
The Winona Family YMCA announced two more partners to its new facility project. "The American Red Cross" and "Live Well Winona" plan to have offices in YMCA's new east end location.More >>
A funding crisis is bearing down on Minnesota's public health care programs that serve more than one million residents. That's due in large part to bills in Congress that would cut billions from the state's Medicaid program in the next 18 months alone. Bills in the House and Senate would also cut all federal funding for MinnesotaCare, the state's program for 100,000 working poor residents. But state lawmakers also have to sort out their own funding gap. A tax on health care pr...More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Canadian man killed in a wreck in Rochester Saturday morning.More >>
Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. The Star Tribune reports that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is bein...More >>
Deputies respond to a Byron home after homeowners said a woman stole around 20 OxyContin pills from the home.More >>
A mother calls Rochester Police after coming home to her 2-year-old, who had belt whip welts.More >>
One man is possibly facing multiple charges after trying to out run police.More >>
A Rochester man is in jail after police find a stolen handgun and drugs at his house.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars after police say he attacked a person with a lead pipe.More >>
