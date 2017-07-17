UPDATE: Racine fire, explosion draws heavy law enforcement response

Several squad cars could be seen beyond the roadblock.

Mower County deputies, Austin Police and Rochester Police responded to Racine Monday night to investigate what officials called a "suspicious fire" and "small explosion."

Oak Avenue Southeast was blocked off at the intersection of Iowa Street Southeast from about 7 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.

According to a Mower County deputy at the scene, there was a suspicious fire and small explosion in the area, although he did not say what caught fire or what caused it. The deputy said a K-9 unit from Austin was at the scene, but did not say what the dog was searching.

A neighbor at the scene said it was his camper that caught fire. He told KTTC he did not have room to park his camper on his driveway on Iowa Street Southeast, so he rented a property east of Oak Avenue Southeast to park the camper. He said he did not know how his camper caught fire and was surprised by the heavy law enforcement presence.

Another neighbor, Glenn Wilson, said he heard the initial explosion.

"It wasn't huge, but you can tell it was like gas cans maybe, barrels possibly. Big enough to hear," said Wilson.

He described what he saw next.

"A lot of smoke here -- big, heavy, thick black smoke, so I came down, checked it out," said Wilson. "This was right about 7 o'clock. And it was, what I considered at the time, a building down here that had some stuff in it. Well, I found out later it must have been a camper or something that burnt up."

Wilson said he saw the fire department put out the fire and leave the scene, so he thought it was over. But after seeing more and more law enforcement officers arrive, he became curious.

"I just kind of wonder what's going on, because obviously, it's more than a fire," Wilson said. "With dogs and all that, obviously."

At one point, law enforcement could be heard talking on a loud speaker, but it was unclear what they said.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department later arrived on scene and deployed their new drone.

Police and deputies cleared the scene at about 9:55 p.m. Monday. Investigators have not released other details. Stay with the NewsCenter for updates on this developing story.

