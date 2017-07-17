Harmony man in I.C.U. following weekend accident

A man from Harmony is in the Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys after an accident late Saturday night.

Cory Tammel struck his head and suffered a brain injury. According to his CaringBridge site, Tammel was airlifted to Saint Marys and has been in the I.C.U. following surgery early Sunday.

As of this morning, the family said a breathing tube from a ventilator was removed and he's opening his eyes and wiggling fingers and toes. When asked if he's feeling better Cory said, "Yeah."

We'll keep you updated on his condition.