Stewartville man turns self in after crashing motorcycle and run - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Stewartville man turns self in after crashing motorcycle and running from authorities

Posted:
Keegan Crace Keegan Crace
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.

The sheriff's office said, a deputy was sitting in the parking lot Pizza Ranch around 10 Saturday morning when he saw a motorcycle speeding north on 2nd Ave. NW in Stewartville. When the deputy pulled out of the parking lot, the rider, who turned out to be 23-year-old Keegan Crace, tried to break but the rear tire locked up and the bike slid.

The deputy turned on his lights but Crace kept going. Crace later tried to make a right turn onto 20th St. NW, but he was going too fast. The motorcycle went off the road and into the ditch along Highway 63. Crace would then get up and run to a trailer park nearby.

The sheriff's office said the deputy went to the motorcycle and found a phone nearby. The deputy was able to determine who the bike's owner was and called the owner. The owner was able to tell the deputy that Crace was the person on the motorcycle and agreed to make him meet law enforcement and turn himself in.

Upon turning himself in, Crace told law enforcement, "I saw the lights and ran like an idiot."

Crace is facing felony charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

