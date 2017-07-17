Stewartville man turns self in after crashing motorcycle and running from authorities

An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.More >>
A northern Iowa man has been convicted of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Charles Raymond Albright, of Meservey was convicted Friday of two felonies related to the kidnapping.More >>
Minnesota authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.More >>
The Winona Family YMCA announced two more partners to its new facility project. "The American Red Cross" and "Live Well Winona" plan to have offices in YMCA's new east end location.More >>
A funding crisis is bearing down on Minnesota's public health care programs that serve more than one million residents. That's due in large part to bills in Congress that would cut billions from the state's Medicaid program in the next 18 months alone. Bills in the House and Senate would also cut all federal funding for MinnesotaCare, the state's program for 100,000 working poor residents. But state lawmakers also have to sort out their own funding gap. A tax on health care pr...More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Canadian man killed in a wreck in Rochester Saturday morning.More >>
Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. The Star Tribune reports that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is bein...More >>
The Minnesota Department of Health will provide temporary funding to maintain a suicide prevention hotline that was expected to shut down. The department will provide $139,000 to keep the hotline open at least until September 29. The hotline is operated by the nonprofit Canvas Health of Oakdale. It announced earlier this month that it would be forced to close the call center Friday for financial reasons. Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says the hotline is used by tens of thous...More >>
Motorcyclists rode to remember fallen military and law enforcement members Saturday afternoon. They traveled from the Rochester Harley Davidson to Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215.More >>
A retired pilot received a great honor Saturday morning: he had an airport named after him. The Rushford Municipal Airport is now the Robert W. Bunke Field. Bunke is actually one of the main reasons why Rushford even has an airport. The now-retired pilot was traveling from Des Moines to Rochester in 1966 when he spotted the field that is now Rushford's Municipal Airport. He realized an airport would be important to the community, and began a 10 year quest to make that...More >>
A mother calls Rochester Police after coming home to her 2-year-old, who had belt whip welts.More >>
Deputies respond to a Byron home after homeowners said a woman stole around 20 OxyContin pills from the home.More >>
One man is possibly facing multiple charges after trying to out run police.More >>
A Rochester man is in jail after police find a stolen handgun and drugs at his house.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars after police say he attacked a person with a lead pipe.More >>
An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.More >>
Minnesota authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.More >>
A Rochester man escapes custody but is arrested again after police find drugs on him. Rochester Police said, they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday that two people were dealing drugs outside Dooley's.More >>
