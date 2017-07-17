Deputies called to Byron for burglary complaint

Deputies respond to a Byron home after homeowners said a woman stole around 20 OxyContin pills from the home.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said, they received a burglary complaint Sunday morning from a home on the 600 block of 9th Ave. NW in Byron. When deputies arrived, the homeowners told them a woman stole 20 pills of OxyContin a couple days prior.

The homeowners said, on Friday a woman approached their sons outside the house and dropped off a graduation card. The boys took the card and remember hearing a car door slam about five minutes later. Afterwards, the sons found an empty pill bottle and knew it should have held about 20 pills of OxyContin.

Law enforcement knows who the woman is, but she is not in custody because she is in a place where they cannot get to her.