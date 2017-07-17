Rochester man arrested for possession of drugs, escapes custody, - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man arrested for possession of drugs, escapes custody, then police find more drugs on him

Posted:
Matthew Pettus Matthew Pettus
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man escapes custody but is arrested again after police find drugs on him.

Rochester Police said, they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday that two people were dealing drugs outside Dooley's. When officers arrived, they arrested 22-year-old Matthew Pettus, of Rochester, after finding a small amount of cocaine on him.

While officers were finishing putting Pettus into custody, he broke free and ran away, while handcuffed. Officers were able to capture him a few blocks away.

After getting Pettus back in custody, officers said they found another small amount of cocaine on him.

Pettus faces 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing on foot, obstruction of legal process and escape from custody.

