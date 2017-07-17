Mother calls police after finding 2-year-old son with 8-10 inch - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mother calls police after finding 2-year-old son with 8-10 inch belt whip welts from suspect, police say

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A mother calls Rochester Police after coming home to her 2-year-old with 8-10 inch belt whip welts.

Police say, officers were called to an apartment building at Northern Hills Drive NE around 8:45 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, the mother told officers that when she came home, she found her son was whipped by a belt by 38-year-old Hanot Rodriguez, of Rochester. The mother said she confronted Rodriguez and that he left the home after the confrontation.

The child's grandmother was in the home at the time of the alleged whipping and told police that she heard the whipping but did not see it. The grandmother called the mother after what she had heard.

Officers were able to locate Rodriguez on North Broadway and arrest him.

He faces malicious punishment of a child under four and 3rd degree assault.

