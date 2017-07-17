Rochester man leads police on short chase, officers find drugs in vehicle

One man is possibly facing multiple charges after trying to out run police.

Rochester Police said, an officer was patrolling Sunday morning when he saw a traffic violation at the intersection 37th St. NW and West River Pkwy. When the officers turned around, the vehicle took off. The officer followed the car and said when the driver turned the corner to head west on 38th St. NW, the driver appeared to almost crash into the curb.

The officer eventually stopped the vehicle in the Holiday gas station parking lot. The driver was 18-year-old Ron Burks, of Rochester. The officer said Burks smelled strongly of marijuana.

The officer searched Burks' vehicle and found 300 grams of marijuana. Burks was taken into custody.

Rochester Police also said, when the officer was leaving the station, he was informed that Burks made a call to let someone know there was an item tossed from the car.

When officers returned to the Holiday gas station, they found a .40-caliber handgun nearby.

Burks faces 5th degree sales of marijuana and likely a weapons charge.