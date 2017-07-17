Rochester man in jail after police find stolen gun and drugs at - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man in jail after police find stolen gun and drugs at house

Posted:
Charles Antonio Webster Charles Antonio Webster
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is in jail after police find a stolen handgun and drugs at his house.

Criminal Interdiction Unit said, they were looking for 24-year-old Charles Antonio Webster, of Rochester, on Friday after they had a warrant out for him.

Authorities later located Webster around 2 p.m. driving his vehicle around the 2000 block of 18th Ave. NW. He was stopped and arrested.

While searching his car, officers found a stolen handgun, a large amount of money and a small amount of marijuana.

When officers went to search Webster's home at 1324 Cascade St. NW, they found a large amount of money, ammunition and about 150 grams of marijuana, that was packaged for sale.

Webster faces felony possession of stolen handgun, 5th degree sales of marijuana, and was wanted on Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.

