Rochester man in custody after alleged metal pipe assault

A Rochester man is behind bars after police say he attacked a person with a lead pipe.

Rochester Police say, the assault happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot outside 1430 building at Meadow Park Apartments located in the 1400 block of 4th Ave. SE.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Tahlil Mohamed, from Rochester, holding a metal pipe. There was also a 53-year-old victim on the ground with severe head injuries.

Officers told Mohamed to drop the pipe, he followed the orders and was taken into custody.

Mohamed faces 2nd degree assault charges.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he had a seizure and was taken into surgery. He remains in serious condition.