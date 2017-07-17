Rochester man in custody after alleged metal pipe assault - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man in custody after alleged metal pipe assault

Posted:
Tahlil Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is behind bars after police say he attacked a person with a lead pipe.

Rochester Police say, the assault happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot outside 1430 building at Meadow Park Apartments located in the 1400 block of 4th Ave. SE.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Tahlil Mohamed, from Rochester, holding a metal pipe. There was also a 53-year-old victim on the ground with severe head injuries.

Officers told Mohamed to drop the pipe, he followed the orders and was taken into custody.

Mohamed faces 2nd degree assault charges.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he had a seizure and was taken into surgery. He remains in serious condition.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Stewartville man turns self in after crashing motorcycle and running from authorities

    Stewartville man turns self in after crashing motorcycle and running from authorities

    Keegan CraceKeegan Crace

    An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.

    More >>

    An Olmsted County deputy talked a Stewartville man into turning himself in after he crashes his motorcycle and runs away.

    More >>

  • Northern Iowa man convicted in kidnapping case

    Northern Iowa man convicted in kidnapping case

    A northern Iowa man has been convicted of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Charles Raymond Albright, of Meservey was convicted Friday of two felonies related to the kidnapping.

    More >>

    A northern Iowa man has been convicted of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Charles Raymond Albright, of Meservey was convicted Friday of two felonies related to the kidnapping.

    More >>

  • Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis

    Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis

    The shooting happened on the 5100 hundred block of Washburn Ave. S in Minneapolis (Photo credit: KARE 11)The shooting happened on the 5100 hundred block of Washburn Ave. S in Minneapolis (Photo credit: KARE 11)

    Minnesota authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.

    More >>

    Minnesota authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.