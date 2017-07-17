Bicycles on sidewalks crackdown to be discussed at Rochester City Council meeting

A crackdown on bicycles on sidewalks expected to be approved Monday night at the Rochester City Council meeting.

Last month, council began to discuss whether action needed to be taken to reduce the number of bicycles on downtown sidewalks, which is already against the law. They came up with a plan to install signs across downtown indicating where bicycles aren't allowed.

Once those signs are up, the council will call to Rochester police to enforce the prohibition.

If approved, bikes would still be allowed on sidewalks in other parts of town unless a sign is posted prohibiting bike riding.