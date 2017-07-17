'Welcoming Report' to be presented at Austin City Council Meeting

A much anticipated report will be delivered to the Austin City Council Monday night at its meeting.

The 'Welcoming Report' will feature conclusions from the Austin Human Rights Commission that identify what the city is doing well and struggling with when it comes to making Austin a community for all.

It's based on six months of interviews and community input.

The report finds Austin has a "strong head start," but has several barriers to overcome, including a lack of interaction between immigrants and long-time residents.

Three key actions will be recommended Monday night, including the creation of a strategic work plan that encourages more diversity on city commissions, boards, and task-forces.