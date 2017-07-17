Honkers' disappointing weekend ends in 11-3 loss to Duluth

After starting the weekend with an embarrassing 18-4 loss, and then bouncing back against Duluth with a 16-9 win, the Rochester Honkers offense went quiet again in an 11-3 loss.

The Honkers pitching betrayed them for a second time over the weekend as starter Joe Wills gave up three runs in the first on back-to-back home runs. Then in the fourth he would give up another three, on a two-RBI double by Augie Isaacson, and an RBI single to Andrew Robinson to make it a 6-0 game.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Honkers put across a run thanks to Mike Echavia's solo home run but that would be it until the ninth.

In the fifth Wills gave up his final run as Kyle Hubbuch tagged the third home run of the game for the Huskies to lead off the inning and make it 7-1.

The eighth was the worst inning for the Honkers pitching staff as Michael Stryffeler gave up four runs, only one of them earned, putting the Honkers down 11-1 at the end of eight.

In the bottom of the ninth the Honkers scored two but it wasn't nearly enough as they lost 11-3.

On the day, the Honkers were out-hit by the Huskies 16-4.

Joe Wills (L, 1-1) was dealt the loss as he went five innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, while striking out five and walking one. On the other side, Garrett Brown (W, 4-3) would get the victory as he went 5.2 innings, giving up one run on two hits while walking four and striking out four.

The two-loss weekend hurt the Honkers' hopes to take the second half North Division crown, as it dropped them a game and a half out of first place, behind the Mankato MoonDogs.