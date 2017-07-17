Twins drop lose 5-3, drop series to Houston

The Minnesota Twins opened up the second half of the MLB season on the road against the league-leading Houston Astros. The Twins lost game one 10-5 and won game two 4-2, but couldn't walk away with a series win, dropping Sunday's game 5-3.

The Twins took an early 2-1 lead thanks to a pair of home runs. In the top of the second, Kennys Vargas hit a solo shot to start off the scoring, then after the Astros fought back with a Jake Marisnick RBI single in the bottom of the inning, the Twins Ehire Adrianza ripped a solo shot of his own to make it a 2-1 game.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson shut down the Astros in the bottom half of the inning, but in the fourth, Norichika Aoki doubled to center to drive in two, and give the Astros a 3-2 lead.

Gibson would remain in the game until the seventh, but he was unable to record an out as he was yanked after walking Jake Marisnick to lead off the inning. Trevor Hildenberger replaced Gibson and faced George Springer. During Springer's at-bat, Marisnick stole second, then on Springer's ground out to third, Kennys Vargas attempted to throw out Marisnick at third after receiving the throw at first from Eduardo Escobar. This throw was wild, allowing Marisnick to come around to make it a 4-2 game.

The Astros then added one more when the speedy Jose Altuve came in to score when Chris Giminez threw down to first on a drop third strike to make it a 5-2 game.

The Twins tacked on one more in the top of the ninth thanks to Max Kepler's sacrifice fly but they couldn't do any more as they lost 5-3.

Mike Fiers (W, 6-4) got the win for his seven innings of two-run ball, while Kyle Gibson (L, 5-8) was given the loss and Ken Giles earned his 20th save of the year.

The Twins welcome the New York Yankees to town on Monday with Adalberto Mejia (4-4) taking on Bryan Mitchell (1-1) at 7:10 p.m. at Target Field.

Player of the Series

Brian Dozier put in a great series for the Twins over the weekend. Dozier went 5-13 for the series, hitting two home runs, driving in five runs, including 4 on Friday in a 2-5 performance.