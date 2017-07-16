Winona Family YMCA adds 2 partners to new facility project - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Winona Family YMCA adds 2 partners to new facility project

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Winona Family YMCA  announced two more partners to its new facility project.

The American Red Cross and Live Well Winona plan to have offices in YMCA's new east end location.

The new facility will feature a community room that will be used for Red Cross training and services. In addition, the Red Cross will work with the Y on various programs, including one that would add automated external defibrillators to the community.

The Y is also collaborating with Winona Health.

