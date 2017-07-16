Budgetary 'perfect storm' looms over health care programs

A northern Iowa man has been convicted of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Charles Raymond Albright, of Meservey was convicted Friday of two felonies related to the kidnapping.More >>
Minnesota authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.More >>
The Winona Family YMCA announced two more partners to its new facility project. "The American Red Cross" and "Live Well Winona" plan to have offices in YMCA's new east end location.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Canadian man killed in a wreck in Rochester Saturday morning.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Health will provide temporary funding to maintain a suicide prevention hotline that was expected to shut down. The department will provide $139,000 to keep the hotline open at least until September 29. The hotline is operated by the nonprofit Canvas Health of Oakdale. It announced earlier this month that it would be forced to close the call center Friday for financial reasons. Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says the hotline is used by tens of thous...More >>
Motorcyclists rode to remember fallen military and law enforcement members Saturday afternoon. They traveled from the Rochester Harley Davidson to Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215.More >>
A retired pilot received a great honor Saturday morning: he had an airport named after him. The Rushford Municipal Airport is now the Robert W. Bunke Field. Bunke is actually one of the main reasons why Rushford even has an airport. The now-retired pilot was traveling from Des Moines to Rochester in 1966 when he spotted the field that is now Rushford's Municipal Airport. He realized an airport would be important to the community, and began a 10 year quest to make that...More >>
Pope Francis has instructed all bishops to listen to the youth of their congregations. He's looking for answers to a couple questions.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Canadian man killed in a wreck in Rochester Saturday morning.More >>
During the day, he's a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. But in his spare time, he enjoys bringing history back to life. Dr. Guri Sandhu directs Mayo Clinic's catheterization lab in Rochester. When he gets home though, he has another specialty -- restoring World War II jeeps.More >>
Motorcyclists rode to remember fallen military and law enforcement members Saturday afternoon. They traveled from the Rochester Harley Davidson to Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
A retired pilot received a great honor Saturday morning: he had an airport named after him. The Rushford Municipal Airport is now the Robert W. Bunke Field. Bunke is actually one of the main reasons why Rushford even has an airport. The now-retired pilot was traveling from Des Moines to Rochester in 1966 when he spotted the field that is now Rushford's Municipal Airport. He realized an airport would be important to the community, and began a 10 year quest to make that...More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
