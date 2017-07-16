Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis

Two officers responded to a call about a potential assault. A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed by one of the officers, according to the BCA (Photo credit: KARE 11).

The shooting happened on the 5100 hundred block of Washburn Ave. S in Minneapolis (Photo credit: KARE 11).

Minnesota authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.

Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.

Authorities haven't identified the woman, but friends and relatives tell the Star Tribune she was a 40-year-old from Australia.

Zach Damond, whose father was engaged to the woman, says she heard noise in an alley and called police. A family friend says the woman worked as a spiritual healer.

Mayor Betsy Hodges says she's "heartsick" and "deeply disturbed" by what occurred.