Northern Iowa man convicted in kidnapping case

A northern Iowa man has been convicted of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Charles Raymond Albright, of Meservey was convicted Friday of two felonies related to the kidnapping.

Prosecutors said Albright held a 36-year-old woman captive for 12 to 14 hours on October 7 in Meservey, where she was punched, slammed against a floor, shocked with a stun gun, and bitten by a dog. She also told officers she was then taken to Sheffield, where he continued attacking her.

Her injuries included burns, sinus damage, and broken bones in her face as well as bruises on her body and face.

Albright is scheduled to be sentenced on August 31.