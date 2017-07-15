Two arrested after body found in St. Paul garage - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Two arrested after body found in St. Paul garage

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage.

The Star Tribune reports that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon.

Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man.

Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged.

The man is being held on suspicion of murder, while the woman is being held on suspicion of interfering with a dead body and concealing evidence.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Two arrested after body found in St. Paul garage

    Two arrested after body found in St. Paul garage

    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. The Star Tribune reports that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is bein...More >>
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. The Star Tribune reports that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is bein...More >>

  • Health department temporarily funding suicide hotline

    Health department temporarily funding suicide hotline

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    The Minnesota Department of Health will provide temporary funding to maintain a suicide prevention hotline that was expected to shut down. The department will provide $139,000 to keep the hotline open at least until September 29. The hotline is operated by the nonprofit Canvas Health of Oakdale. It announced earlier this month that it would be forced to close the call center Friday for financial reasons. Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says the hotline is used by tens of thous...

    More >>

    The Minnesota Department of Health will provide temporary funding to maintain a suicide prevention hotline that was expected to shut down. The department will provide $139,000 to keep the hotline open at least until September 29. The hotline is operated by the nonprofit Canvas Health of Oakdale. It announced earlier this month that it would be forced to close the call center Friday for financial reasons. Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says the hotline is used by tens of thous...

    More >>

  • Motorcyclists take part in the 6th annual "Heroes Ride"

    Motorcyclists take part in the 6th annual "Heroes Ride"

    Motorcyclists rode to remember fallen military and law enforcement members Saturday afternoon. They traveled from the Rochester Harley Davidson to Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215. 

    More >>

    Motorcyclists rode to remember fallen military and law enforcement members Saturday afternoon. They traveled from the Rochester Harley Davidson to Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sault Ste. Marie man killed in Rochester crash

    Sault Ste. Marie man killed in Rochester crash

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole.  Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.

    More >>

    A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole.  Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.

    More >>

  • Police find suspect for downtown Rochester hit-and-run

    Police find suspect for downtown Rochester hit-and-run

    Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night.  By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case.   A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...

    More >>

    Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night.  By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case.   A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...

    More >>

  • GOP operative who sought Clinton emails from Russian hackers killed himself in Rochester hotel, records show

    GOP operative who sought Clinton emails from Russian hackers killed himself in Rochester hotel, records show

    A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

    More >>

    A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

    More >>

  • A report finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids, sometimes double the recommended amounts

    A report finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids, sometimes double the recommended amounts

    A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts.  The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount. 

    More >>

    A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts.  The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount. 

    More >>

  • On The Road to Houston: A small town with an abundance of charm

    On The Road to Houston: A small town with an abundance of charm

    A painted mural is one of the first things you'll see upon entering HoustonA painted mural is one of the first things you'll see upon entering Houston
    You may think northern Minnesota is the ideal place for outdoor life, but the southeastern part of the state has its fair share of scenery. The city of Houston, for example, sits in the Root River Valley with rolling bluffs in the distance, and offers plenty to do both inside and outside. Houston is about one hour east of Rochester, however, the small town isn't as populous as the Med City. Roughly 1,000 people call Houston home, and it's small town charm is unlimited. K...More >>
    You may think northern Minnesota is the ideal place for outdoor life, but the southeastern part of the state has its fair share of scenery. The city of Houston, for example, sits in the Root River Valley with rolling bluffs in the distance, and offers plenty to do both inside and outside. Houston is about one hour east of Rochester, however, the small town isn't as populous as the Med City. Roughly 1,000 people call Houston home, and it's small town charm is unlimited. K...More >>

  • 6-year-old Austin boy to compete in world's largest amateur motocross race

    6-year-old Austin boy to compete in world's largest amateur motocross race

    Coen Abel and his dad, Justin, practicing togetherCoen Abel and his dad, Justin, practicing together

    He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.

    More >>

    He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.

    More >>

  • Two arrested after body found in St. Paul garage

    Two arrested after body found in St. Paul garage

    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. The Star Tribune reports that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is bein...More >>
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. The Star Tribune reports that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is bein...More >>

  • Vintage Ford Trimotor plane gives people a ride in Rochester

    Vintage Ford Trimotor plane gives people a ride in Rochester

    Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis. 

    More >>

    Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.