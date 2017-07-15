Two arrested after body found in St. Paul garage

The Minnesota Department of Health will provide temporary funding to maintain a suicide prevention hotline that was expected to shut down. The department will provide $139,000 to keep the hotline open at least until September 29. The hotline is operated by the nonprofit Canvas Health of Oakdale. It announced earlier this month that it would be forced to close the call center Friday for financial reasons. Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says the hotline is used by tens of thous...More >>
The Minnesota Department of Health will provide temporary funding to maintain a suicide prevention hotline that was expected to shut down. The department will provide $139,000 to keep the hotline open at least until September 29. The hotline is operated by the nonprofit Canvas Health of Oakdale. It announced earlier this month that it would be forced to close the call center Friday for financial reasons. Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says the hotline is used by tens of thous...More >>
Motorcyclists rode to remember fallen military and law enforcement members Saturday afternoon. They traveled from the Rochester Harley Davidson to Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215.More >>
Motorcyclists rode to remember fallen military and law enforcement members Saturday afternoon. They traveled from the Rochester Harley Davidson to Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215.More >>
A retired pilot received a great honor Saturday morning: he had an airport named after him. The Rushford Municipal Airport is now the Robert W. Bunke Field. Bunke is actually one of the main reasons why Rushford even has an airport. The now-retired pilot was traveling from Des Moines to Rochester in 1966 when he spotted the field that is now Rushford's Municipal Airport. He realized an airport would be important to the community, and began a 10 year quest to make that...More >>
A retired pilot received a great honor Saturday morning: he had an airport named after him. The Rushford Municipal Airport is now the Robert W. Bunke Field. Bunke is actually one of the main reasons why Rushford even has an airport. The now-retired pilot was traveling from Des Moines to Rochester in 1966 when he spotted the field that is now Rushford's Municipal Airport. He realized an airport would be important to the community, and began a 10 year quest to make that...More >>
A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.More >>
A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.More >>
Pope Francis has instructed all bishops to listen to the youth of their congregations. He's looking for answers to a couple questions.More >>
Pope Francis has instructed all bishops to listen to the youth of their congregations. He's looking for answers to a couple questions.More >>
He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.More >>
He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.More >>
A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.More >>
He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.More >>
Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.More >>
Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.More >>