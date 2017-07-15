Motorcyclists take part in the 6th annual "Heroes Ride"

A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.

A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.

Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...

Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...

A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.

A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.

A painted mural is one of the first things you'll see upon entering Houston

You may think northern Minnesota is the ideal place for outdoor life, but the southeastern part of the state has its fair share of scenery. The city of Houston, for example, sits in the Root River Valley with rolling bluffs in the distance, and offers plenty to do both inside and outside. Houston is about one hour east of Rochester, however, the small town isn't as populous as the Med City. Roughly 1,000 people call Houston home, and it's small town charm is unlimited. K... More >>