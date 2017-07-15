Rushford man has airport named after him

A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning on west Highway 14 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.More >>
Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
