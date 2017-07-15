Sault Ste. Marie man killed in Rochester crash

A 25-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash on west Highway 14 in Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima westbound in the 4500 block of Highway 14 about 8:30 a.m. when his car went into the ditch and struck a utility pole. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the car flipped over and landed on its top in some tall weeds.

The name of the driver is to be released at 6 p.m. Saturday.