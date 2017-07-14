Bishop Quinn Holds listening session at Steubenville Youth Conference

Pope Francis has instructed all bishops to listen to the youth of their congregations. He's looking for answers to a couple questions.More >>
Pope Francis has instructed all bishops to listen to the youth of their congregations. He's looking for answers to a couple questions.More >>
He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.More >>
He's only 6 years old. But soon, he will be competing in the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Coen Abel is from Austin, and will be heading into first grade at Blooming Prairie Elementary.. In his spare time, the 6-year-old practices riding his dirt bike, and the hard work has paid off.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
After readressing the idea of a new Memorial paver path at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, and two months of debates with the Rochester Parks and Recreation, the paver path is approved for construction. Construction on the walkway began in early May but was halted because there needed to be approval from the city. At a Board of Park Commissioners meeting on Tuesday both sides reached a compromise.More >>
After readressing the idea of a new Memorial paver path at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, and two months of debates with the Rochester Parks and Recreation, the paver path is approved for construction. Construction on the walkway began in early May but was halted because there needed to be approval from the city. At a Board of Park Commissioners meeting on Tuesday both sides reached a compromise.More >>
Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.More >>
Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
First responders were called to an injury crash between Rochester and Zumbro Falls this morning. The accident happened around 9:15 Thursday morning on Highway 63 between 75th Street Northeast and County Road 121.More >>
First responders were called to an injury crash between Rochester and Zumbro Falls this morning. The accident happened around 9:15 Thursday morning on Highway 63 between 75th Street Northeast and County Road 121.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
Pope Francis has instructed all bishops to listen to the youth of their congregations. He's looking for answers to a couple questions.More >>
Pope Francis has instructed all bishops to listen to the youth of their congregations. He's looking for answers to a couple questions.More >>
Caitlin Alexander is an Anchor and Producer at KTTC, holding down the weekday evening anchor desk. She is a Rochester girl--- thrilled to be back home!More >>
Caitlin Alexander is an Anchor and Producer at KTTC, holding down the weekday evening anchor desk. She is a Rochester girl--- thrilled to be back home!More >>
A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after violently assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Rochester Police said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue SE when the victim was finally able to get to a phone and call 911 at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after violently assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Rochester Police said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue SE when the victim was finally able to get to a phone and call 911 at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A man was taken into custody after leading a police officer on a high speed chase on his motorcycle. Rochester Police said an officer was at the Eagles Club parking lot in southeast Rochester when he saw a motorcycle drive past, going 70 to 80 miles per hour.More >>
A man was taken into custody after leading a police officer on a high speed chase on his motorcycle. Rochester Police said an officer was at the Eagles Club parking lot in southeast Rochester when he saw a motorcycle drive past, going 70 to 80 miles per hour.More >>