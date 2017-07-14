On The Road to Houston: A small town with an abundance of charm

Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
After readressing the idea of a new Memorial paver path at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, and two months of debates with the Rochester Parks and Recreation, the paver path is approved for construction. Construction on the walkway began in early May but was halted because there needed to be approval from the city. At a Board of Park Commissioners meeting on Tuesday both sides reached a compromise.More >>
Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
First responders were called to an injury crash between Rochester and Zumbro Falls this morning. The accident happened around 9:15 Thursday morning on Highway 63 between 75th Street Northeast and County Road 121.More >>
On July 3, 1987, Bob Dole, the then Republican Senate Minority Leader from Kansas, made a campaign "whistle stop" in Rochester. He's shown here greeting constituents and the media at his arrival at the Rochester airport in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County. A few short months from the time this photo was taken, he would announce his candidacy for the 1988 presidential election. He lost that race to be the Republican nominee to then-Vice President ...More >>
It was a celebration of life for a Charles City boy who is saving the lives of others. Hundreds gathered inside the Charles City Middle School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to 15-year-old Logan Luft, who was killed in an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
First responders were called to an injury crash between Rochester and Zumbro Falls this morning. The accident happened around 9:15 Thursday morning on Highway 63 between 75th Street Northeast and County Road 121.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
During the day, he's a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. But in his spare time, he enjoys bringing history back to life. Dr. Guri Sandhu directs Mayo Clinic's catheterization lab in Rochester. When he gets home though, he has another specialty -- restoring World War II jeeps.More >>
