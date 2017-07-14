Grappling machine accidentally punctures car's gas tank at Watson Recycling, firefighters rush in

A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run in downtown Rochester Thursday night. By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case. A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive. The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on C...More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
It was a celebration of life for a Charles City boy who is saving the lives of others. Hundreds gathered inside the Charles City Middle School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to 15-year-old Logan Luft, who was killed in an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
First responders were called to an injury crash between Rochester and Zumbro Falls this morning. The accident happened around 9:15 Thursday morning on Highway 63 between 75th Street Northeast and County Road 121.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
During the day, he's a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. But in his spare time, he enjoys bringing history back to life. Dr. Guri Sandhu directs Mayo Clinic's catheterization lab in Rochester. When he gets home though, he has another specialty -- restoring World War II jeeps.More >>
