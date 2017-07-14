Grappling machine accidentally punctures car's gas tank at Watso - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Grappling machine accidentally punctures car's gas tank at Watson Recycling, firefighters rush in

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

Pine Island firefighters rushed to Watson Recycling south of Oronoco about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a car caught fire during a salvage operation.

An spokesman for Watson Recycling said while moving a car that was meant for recycling, the operator grabbed the car too tight with their grapple machine, piercing the gas tank and causing a spark that started the fire.

Firefighters put out the fire within the hour.

While this caused a problem today, it is actually not recommended to remove the gasolinef from cars before sending them to be recycled.

