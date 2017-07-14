Police find suspect for downtown Rochester hit-and-run

Two people were sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown Rochester Thursday night.

By Friday morning, police announced a suspect in the case.

A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Rochester were struck by a vehicle while crossing East Center Street at Civic Center Drive.

The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday night when the driver of a car, possibly a blue or silver Chevy Malibu with a hatchback, made a left turn to head south on Civic Center Drive, crossing in front of the cycle.

Police say the man riding the motorcycle possibly fractured his arm, and suffered cuts to the face and other parts of the body.

He was not wearing a helmet. His female passenger suffered less serious injuries.

Officers report the vehicle stopped briefly, then continued at a fairly quick pace. A mirror was left at the scene.

Around 2:15 Friday morning, an officer decided to check surrounding neighborhoods for the suspected Malibu, and found one in the driveway of a home on the 1300 block of 4th St. NE.

The car had passenger side damage, a flat tire and a missing window.

Police contacted the vehicle's 27-year-old owner, who denied getting into a car accident or even driving the car overnight.

There was no evidence of alcohol involved, so the car was towed and the suspect was not arrested.

A search warrant could be on the way for the car, and police indicate charges could be coming.

Investigators may also try to access security video to aid in the investigation.