Honkers winning streak continues with 11-10 win over Waterloo

Kenyon Yovan's two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning proved the difference in the Rochester Honkers' fourth straight win as they defeated the Waterloo Bucks 11-10 at Mayo Field on Thursday.

In a back and forth battle, the Honkers never allowed a deficit to break them.

The Bucks scored right away in the first with a lead-off home run by Zach Malis, but in the bottom of the first, Morgan McCullough responded with a lead-off home run of his own to make it 1-1.

Then in the second, Waterloo would score five, but that didn't deter the Honkers as in the bottom of the inning they would put four runs on the board. The big blow came off the bat of Griffin Neuer with a two-run shot to make it a one-run ball game at 6-5.

The third was more of the same with the Bucks scoring three in the top half and then the Honkers responded. In the bottom half of the inning, Johnathan Fleek drove in Mike Echavia on an error by the shortstop, then advanced to second on a wild pitch during McCullough's at-bat, then went on to third on a wild pitch during Konnor Zickefoose's at-bat. Michael Michalak scored on that play to make it 9-7, then Fleek scored on Zickefoose's RBI single to center to make it 9-8.

The Honkers pitching was able to hold the Bucks scoreless over the next five innings.

The Honkers took the lead in the fifth on Yovan's two-run shot, and then added one more in the sixth when Yovan doubled home Zach Zubia to make it 11-9.

The RBI double by Yovan proved to be the difference as Garrett Cobb gave up a solo home run to Joe Genord in the top of the ninth before striking out the next two batters to end the game and earn his eighth save of the year.

Hunter Sullivan got his second win of the year for his two scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth.

The Honkers and Bucks face off again Friday night at 6:35 in Waterloo at Riverfront Stadium.