Vintage Ford Trimotor plane stops by Rochester to give people a classic ride

After readressing the idea of a new Memorial paver path at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, and two months of debates with the Rochester Parks and Recreation, the paver path is approved for construction. Construction on the walkway began in early May but was halted because there needed to be approval from the city. At a Board of Park Commissioners meeting on Tuesday both sides reached a compromise.More >>
A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts. The study by Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.More >>
Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future. These days we see they weren't wrong. The Ford Tri-Motor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong. 89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.More >>
A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.More >>
First responders were called to an injury crash between Rochester and Zumbro Falls this morning. The accident happened around 9:15 Thursday morning on Highway 63 between 75th Street Northeast and County Road 121.More >>
On July 3, 1987, Bob Dole, the then Republican Senate Minority Leader from Kansas, made a campaign "whistle stop" in Rochester. He's shown here greeting constituents and the media at his arrival at the Rochester airport in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County. A few short months from the time this photo was taken, he would announce his candidacy for the 1988 presidential election. He lost that race to be the Republican nominee to then-Vice President ...More >>
It was a celebration of life for a Charles City boy who is saving the lives of others. Hundreds gathered inside the Charles City Middle School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to 15-year-old Logan Luft, who was killed in an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
During the day, he's a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. But in his spare time, he enjoys bringing history back to life. Dr. Guri Sandhu directs Mayo Clinic's catheterization lab in Rochester. When he gets home though, he has another specialty -- restoring World War II jeeps.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after violently assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Rochester Police said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue SE when the victim was finally able to get to a phone and call 911 at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
It was a celebration of life for a Charles City boy who is saving the lives of others. Hundreds gathered inside the Charles City Middle School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to 15-year-old Logan Luft, who was killed in an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
Police have found the people responsible for an armed robbery at a Rochester liquor store after one of the suspects returned to the scene while officers were investigating.More >>
A man was taken into custody after leading a police officer on a high speed chase on his motorcycle. Rochester Police said an officer was at the Eagles Club parking lot in southeast Rochester when he saw a motorcycle drive past, going 70 to 80 miles per hour.More >>
