Vintage Ford Trimotor plane stops by Rochester to give people a classic ride

Rochester's first airport opened in 1928 because the mayo brothers felt that airplanes were the future.

These days we see they weren't wrong.

The Ford Trimotor that was down at the airport first flew on December first 1928, and is still going strong.

89 years ago, the same type of plane made the first flight into Rochester from Minneapolis.

Now this model was the first massed produced airliner, with 199 made back in the day.

Today 6 are still flying.

This one came all the way from the liberty aviation museum in port Clinton Ohio.

The folks from the experimental aircraft association take this across the country to show people a piece of history.

And the view from the top is just breathtaking.

"I thought it was excellent. I mean it was a lot of fun. Got to see the whole city," Jon Flickinger, one of the passengers, said. "Just the sound of the airplane, firing up of the engines and just really exciting and exhilarating experience."

This plane fits 10 passengers and one copilot, and is up in the air for 20 minutes.

If you would like a chance to take a ride up, they'll be in town until Sunday afternoon from 9 am to five pm every day.

Tickets are 75 dollars for adults and 50 for children.