A Republican operative, who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's e-mails from Russian hackers, kills himself at a Rochester hotel, that's according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

81-year-old Peter W. Smith, of Chicago, was discovered in a room at Aspen Suites on May 14.

Just days prior, he'd talked to the Wall Street Journal about his efforts to acquire e-mails, he thought, might have been stolen from Clinton's private server while she was Secretary of State. Smith believed the missing e-mails might have been obtained by Russian hackers.

He also said he and his team of investigators found five groups of hackers, two of them Russian groups, who said they had Clinton's missing e-mails.

Smith's body was found with carefully prepared documents, including a suicide note, in which he said he was ill and had a $5 million life-insurance policy about to expire.