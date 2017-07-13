Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial paver path is approved for construction

After readressing the idea of a new Memorial paver path at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, and two months of debates with the Rochester Parks and Recreation, the paver path is approved for construction.

Construction on the walkway began in early May but was halted because there needed to be approval from the city.

At a Board of Park Commissioners meeting on Tuesday both sides reached a compromise.

As per a written agreement between Parks and Rec and the Veterans Memorial group, any alterations to the Memorial are subject to city approval.

Despite Parks and Recreation's disapproval of the design plans, the Veterans Memorial Group began construction on the walkway in May.

In response, Parks and Rec stopped the construction right away.

President of the SFVM Committee Wayne Stillman said they're very happy that they got what they wanted, and all that's left now is to find a contractor.

