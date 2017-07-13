Injury accident on Highway 63 affects travel north of Rochester

First responders were called to an injury crash between Rochester and Zumbro Falls this morning.

The accident happened around 9:15 Thursday morning on Highway 63 between 75th Street Northeast and County Road 121.

Troopers on the scene tell us the driver of a Ford Escape was turning left onto 105 Street Northeast and did not see a pick up truck slowing down. The driver rear ended the Chevy Silverado.

Injuries are not considered serious, but the driver of the Ford Escape is being transferred to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

