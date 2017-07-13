Warrant leads to foot pursuit and drug arrest

A narcotics warrant in Rochester leads to a foot pursuit, arrest and thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.

Rochester Police say the Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped 37-year-old Rashad Norwood around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. He was in a vehicle at the 600 block of 12th Street Southeast. He was put in handcuffs during a search of his vehicle.

When officers told Norwood his home would also be searched, he took off running in the handcuffs. He was taken into custody 3 or 4 doors down in a backyard. Police report finding 2 grams of methamphetamine and 325 dollars in cash on him.

When officers searched Norwood's residence, they found more cash and drugs. At the residence on the 13-hundred block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast, officers report finding 249 grams of meth, 183 grams of cocaine and 153 grams of marijuana. They also found 19-thousand dollars in cash, two handguns and ammunition. One of the handguns had been stolen.

Norwood is facing multiple charges. Police say he has a criminal history that includes murder.




