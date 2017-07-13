Throwback Thursday: Bob Dole stops in the Med City

On July 3, 1987, Bob Dole, the then Republican Senate Minority Leader from Kansas, made a campaign "whistle stop" in Rochester.

He's shown here greeting constituents and the media at his arrival at the Rochester airport in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

A few short months from the time this photo was taken, he would announce his candidacy for the 1988 presidential election.

He lost that race to be the Republican nominee to then-Vice President George H. W. Bush, but did win Minnesota and Iowa during the primaries.

He'd gain the nomination in 1996, but lose to Bill Clinton.