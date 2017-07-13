Throwback Thursday: Bob Dole stops in the Med City

On July 3, 1987, Bob Dole, the then Republican Senate Minority Leader from Kansas, made a campaign "whistle stop" in Rochester. He's shown here greeting constituents and the media at his arrival at the Rochester airport in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County. A few short months from the time this photo was taken, he would announce his candidacy for the 1988 presidential election. He lost that race to be the Republican nominee to then-Vice President ...More >>
It was a celebration of life for a Charles City boy who is saving the lives of others. Hundreds gathered inside the Charles City Middle School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to 15-year-old Logan Luft, who was killed in an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
During the day, he's a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. But in his spare time, he enjoys bringing history back to life. Dr. Guri Sandhu directs Mayo Clinic's catheterization lab in Rochester. When he gets home though, he has another specialty -- restoring World War II jeeps.More >>
Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.More >>
Police have found the people responsible for an armed robbery at a Rochester liquor store after one of the suspects returned to the scene while officers were investigating.More >>
A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after violently assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Rochester Police said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue SE when the victim was finally able to get to a phone and call 911 at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A man was taken into custody after leading a police officer on a high speed chase on his motorcycle. Rochester Police said an officer was at the Eagles Club parking lot in southeast Rochester when he saw a motorcycle drive past, going 70 to 80 miles per hour.More >>
The goal of this program was to show students non-physician and non-nursing healthcare careers. This is the second year of the program for juniors and seniors in Minnesota high schools. Throughout the program, the students are exposed to around 15 careers.More >>
Mayo Clinic food service workers have overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract. Negotiations with Morrison Healthcare began in March and just wrapped up last Tuesday.More >>
Police are looking for two men who robbed a liquor store at knife point Monday night. Rochester Police said officers were called to Joe's Liquor on 2nd Street SW around 7:45 p.m., where two men wearing black ski masks and hoodies stole cash and alcohol.More >>
A driver had to be extricated and airlifted to the hospital after a crash west of Stewartville Tuesday morning. The crash happened County Road 3 and County Road 149 at about 7 a.m.More >>
An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station.More >>
