Wolves make waves in free agency--now what?

The Minnesota Timberwolves's cap and roster situation at the start of Free Agency is detailed in this post -- it's an outline of what the Wolves needed to do for a successful offseason and build the best team possible for their newly minted "Big Three" of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, and Andrew Wiggins.

Although the Wolves didn't pull off an ideal free agency period by signing Kyle Lowry or Paul Millsap, the Wolves did improve their team substantially.

Their first move came in the Ricky Rubio trade. In Rubio the Wolves had a athletic pass-first point guard who was a fantastic defender, but a primary goal this offseason was to improve shooting and open up more cap space to make a major wing at a couple free agents. The Wolves got back the Thunder's 2018 first round choice from the Utah Jazz in a deal without taking any salary back.

That then not only opened up cap space for the Wolves, but also opened up the starting point guard spot.

The Wolves quickly filled that spot, signing Jeff Teague to a 3/$57 deal, giving him an average salary of $19 million per year. In Teague, the Wolves got a shooting point guard, shooting 35.5% from three for his career. In addition he is a good defender who will fit seamlessly in Thibs defense. Teague is not a scoring leader of an offense like a Kyle Lowry, and can be over exposed in a role like that as he was in Indiana last season. In Minnesota, Teague will have the luxury of huge amounts of space at the three-point line due to the slashing ability of Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins, and also due to the inside-out game of Towns. Plus, Teague slots in as the fourth option offensively, which he was during his All-Star season with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014-15, when he was behind Paul Millsap, Al Horford, and Kyle Korver. I'd expect for Teague to shoot north of that 35% mark, while coming close to matching his career high in assists from last season of 7.8 per game.

The next signing the Wolves had was bringing in Taj Gibson, a former player under Thibs in Chicago, on a 2/$28 million deal. Now Gibson brings more toughness to this team. Butler and Gibson, both developed by Thibs in Chicago, were used as the players that performed the "dirty-work" during their time with Thibs. They both played tough physical defense, made the smart play, and played for the team above themselves, never afraid of any opponent. Gibson brings that to this team. Gibson brings a strong rebounder, averaging six rebounds a game in just over 25 minutes a game, per 36 minutes, that would equal for his career 9.1 rebounds. In addition they bring another floor spacer. At the four position, Gibson is able to shoot a mid-range jumper (10ft-<3-pt) at a percentage of 36.9%, furthering the spacing available for this team.

The final signing the Wolves have made that have maxed out their cap is another shorter term deal, bringing in Jamal Crawford on a 2/$8.87 million deal. Now although Crawford has seen his scoring average decrease from 18.6 ppg in 2013-14 to only 12.3 this past season. Now something to keep in mind however, is that his three-point percentage was 36% last season. So although he isn't the sixth man of the year caliber play-maker of the bench that he was five years ago, Crawford still can provide play-making and three-point shooting off the bench.

Also one major positive with these deals, especially with Gibson and Crawford who are on the wrong side of 30, they are all shorter term deals. Gibson and Crawford are both signed for only two seasons meaning the Wolves will have the ability to make further moves in two years, maintaining that ever important cap flexibility as Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns approach restricted free agency.

The Wolves depth chart as of now then is as follows:

PG: Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones

SG: Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Crawford

SF: Jimmy Butler, (Andrew Wiggins as of now would slot to the three when Butler is off the floor)

PF: Taj Gibson, Gorgui Dieng, Nemanja Bjelica

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Cole Aldrich, Justin Patton

Now there is one obvious omission on this chart--a small forward or a fourth wing. The Wolves have 11 players under contract, meaning they need one more player to fill their active roster. They are all set in the paint going five deep, and at point guard they are solid with Teague and Jones, knowing Wiggins, Crawford and Butler will handle the ball frequently. The last thing they need is greater wing depth to truly make a push against the upper echelon of the Western Conference. This need for depth was hurt when they were forced to rescind their qualifying offer to Shabazz Muhammad to create cap space to sign Taj Gibson.

Now in order to add that depth, the Wolves only have the $4.3 room exception to sign a player to fill that spot since they are capped out. With that $4.3 the Wolves will need a three-and-d guy for this spot, and their honestly aren't many quality options left. Gerald Green could be an option, or Luc Mbah a Moute. Still available is Arron Afflalo as well who would fulfill that three-point shooter role very well, despite falling out of favor with the Kings last season leading to being waived. Another option, could be bringing back Brandon Rush. However none of these guys, especially Green and Rush, would make a major impact off the bench. This could be something they revisit around the trade deadline.

The days and weeks to come will dictate what the Wolves will do with these last three spots. But in order to compete with the continually improving Western Conference (leaving the laughable Eastern Conference behind) the Wolves last step to complete this offseason is to find that three-and-d player to complete their bench, giving them the most well rounded roster Minnesota fans have seen in years.