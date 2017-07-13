Timberwolves team up with U.S. Bank to renovate outdoor courts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are launching a program to refurbish three outdoor courts across the state this summer.

The team said it is teaming up with Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank on the new program called "New Era. New Courts."

Starting Wednesday, fans can vote for a court in Rochester, Moorhead and the Minneapolis-St. Paul area that they would like to see the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank refurbish this summer.

The Timberwolves will select one court from each of the three markets. The winning courts will get upgrades to keep kids playing basketball for years to come.

The new program is in its first year and will become an annual initiative between the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank.

Voting closes Aug. 6.

