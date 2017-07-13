Rain washes out Honkers and Border Cats

The Rochester Honkers were looking to win their fourth straight but their game Wednesday against the Thunder Bay Border Cats was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on August 9 at 8:05 p.m. at Mayo Field in Rochester.
The Honkers are back at home Thursday to face the Waterloo Bucks for the third time in the second half at 7:05 at Mayo Field.
