Charles City boy killed in ATV accident laid to rest

It was a celebration of life for a Charles City boy who is saving the lives of others.

Hundreds gathered inside the Charles City Middle School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to 15-year-old Logan Luft, who was killed in an ATV accident on July 4.

During the service, friends and teachers recalled fond memories of Logan -- like his passion for cross country, his love for fishing and hunting with his dad, and his excellence in academics.

Logan would have entered ninth grade this fall and had dreams of being a high school state wrestling champion. But he also had dreams of helping others, and decided to become an organ donor when he got his driver's permit.

His parents, Wendy and Leonard, said Logan's organs have already saved five lives and might save even more.

"The whole gamut of just his life cycle -- we're going to miss," said Leonard. "But, you know, to fill that void a little bit with the people that he's going to help -- besides these five people, there are other people down the road that use bone marrow or skin tissue or whatever that he's going to help later on down the road that we don't know about right now -- is going to carry us through."

"I'm gonna miss my little boy. I'm gonna miss his smile, I'm gonna miss his hugs, and I'm gonna miss being on the sidelines cheering him on," said Wendy.

After the Celebration of Life service, Logan was buried at Riverside Cemetery.

In addition to his parents, Logan is survived by his 13-year-old brother, Landon, his 12-year-old sister, Lilly, and members of his extended family.